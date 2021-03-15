Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Alex Rodriguez Breakup Rumors In Video

The 51-year-old posted a montage of videos and images to Saweetie's "Pretty B*tch Freestyle.” One image includes a headline of her rumored A-Rod split as Saweetie raps "I ain't worried about a blog or a b*tch."

Jennifer Lopez is responding in her own unique way to rumors that her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez has ended.

According to a statement the couple released to CNN on Saturday (March 13), the singer and former All-Star baseball player said through their reps that remain in a relationship and are “working through some things.”

In February, rumors were circulating that Alex Rodriguez, 45, had an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, which she denied and said they never met.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in 2019 after two years of dating.

Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 12-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel, with Anthony.

Rodrigeuz was married from 2002 to 2008 Cynthia Scurtis.