Rihanna's New House: Singer Buys Mansion in Beverly Hills for $13.8 M

Rihanna never fails to surprise her fans, and a brand new pad is her latest unveiling to her followers.

The entertainer and entrepreneur just purchased a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills and reportedly paid $13.8 million for the bachelorette pad, according to TMZ. The 7,628-square-foot home sits on a nearly 22,000-square-foot- lot.

Equipped with a courtyard, pool, spa, and fire pit outside, the inside of the spacious home has five beds, seven baths, and a gourmet chef’s kitchen.

