Dwyane Wade Addresses Boosie's Hateful Comments About His Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade was widley praised for supporting his transgender daughter Zaya. However, there were some haters like rapper Boosie and, most recently, B2K member J-Boog (he called Zaya’s interview with Michelle Obama “very demonic”).

While on an episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, Dwyane Wade addressed Boosie and J-Boog, saying, “Boosie, all the people who have something to say, J Boogie, who just came out recently, all the people who have something to say about my kids, I thank you because you’re allowing a conversation to keep going forward. You might not have the answers today, I might not have the answers today. But we’re growing from all these conversations, so I thank everybody for even hating and starting those conversations because those conversations are starting other conversations.”

Wade also discussed the impact of the series Pose on 13-year-old daughter Zaya. Pose follows Black queer folks in the 1980s ballroom scene. The third and final season begins airing in May.

The 39-year-old referenced a Pose episode where a character was thrown out of his home because he was gay.

“For the first time, she saw that she doesn’t have to live life like that,” Wade said.

“At that moment I was like, ‘Thank you for allowing me to be her father.’ Because there are lesser people out there who can’t get over themselves.

Pose actor Ryan Jamaal Swain was so moved by Wade’s words, he posted a clip on Twitter. See below: