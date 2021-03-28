Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate Anniversary Of The Day They First Met

Ciara and Russell Wilson are taking a trip down memory lane!

The couple marked the six-year anniversary of the day they met and headed to social media to upload a series of heartfelt tributes topped with a romantic night out to celebrate their love.

“You are Beauty to Me,” Ciara, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story sharing a photo of Wilson poolside, PEOPLE reports. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

Continuing to document the special night, the couple had a pizza night and later walked in their backyard filled with twinkling lights, the entertainment outlet notes.

In an accompanying IG story post, Wilson, 32, wrote “6 years ago today we met & fell in love.