Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate Anniversary Of The Day They First Met

Ciara and Russell Wilson are taking a trip down memory lane!
The couple marked the six-year anniversary of the day they met and headed to social media to upload a series of heartfelt tributes topped with a romantic night out to celebrate their love.
“You are Beauty to Me,” Ciara, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story sharing a photo of Wilson poolside, PEOPLE reports. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."
Continuing to document the special night, the couple had a pizza night and later walked in their backyard filled with twinkling lights, the entertainment outlet notes.
In an accompanying IG story post, Wilson, 32, wrote “6 years ago today we met & fell in love.
Ciara also shared a recent interview that she did with her husband for her #LevelUpRadio and uploaded the five-minute clip on Instagram on the same day she celebrated her sweet day with her love.
The entertainer explained songs that are important in their relationship and reminisced on special moments that they share together. One song that she mentioned is “September” by Earth, Wind, And Fire because the band performed at her and Wilson’s wedding.
“I remember at the wedding dancing to this song as they were singing it,” she said.
For Wilson, “'Always And Forever” by Heatwave is the song that means so much to his partnership with Ciara, “because when we were first started talking and we hung out and everything else, you would always talk about that song and I, also, used to always sing it,' the standout quarterback explained.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted a photo of him and his wife on Saturday (March 27).
“Mom and Dad,” he captioned the post.
The pair got married on July 6, 2016 and share son Win Harrison, who is 6 months and daughter Sienna Princess, 3.
Ciara is also a proud mom to her son Future Zahir, 6, who she shares with rapper Future.
