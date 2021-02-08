Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson Winning NFL’s Man of The Year

Russell Wilson may not have made it the Super Bowl this year but he still received a major honor from the NFL.

On Feb. 6, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was honored with the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, which was established in 1970.

The 32-year-old said at the NFL Honors show, "I got out here and my whole thought process on my heart was, I want to make a difference. One, I want to start, I want to play, I want to have a long career and win multiple Super Bowls and hopefully go to the Hall of Fame, do all that stuff—that was my thought process my rookie year before I even hopped on the plane here. The other part was I really wanted to make an impact on the city, and I really wanted to be able to make a difference in the community."

He also added, "The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, to me, represents excellence, not just on the field, but more importantly off the field," Wilson said. "In life, we're granted the opportunity to have an impact, no matter what sphere of influence we're around. Walter Payton was one of the greatest examples of what he was able to do not just on the field, but more important off the field to give back and to serve and to love and to care.”

Wilson received the award for his years of philanthropy and his advocacy during the coronavirus pandemic. Early during the pandemic he and his wife Ciara pledged one million means to Food Life Line.

Ciara gushed over Wilson on Instagram, writing, "You're the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart.”



She continued, "It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!"

