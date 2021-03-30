‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Reveals Serious Health Condition

Drew Sidora is revealing to Page Six that she is currently dealing with a uterine condition that can affect her appearance.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told the outlet she may need a hysterectomy after being diagnosed last year with adenomyosis, which occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus grows into its walls, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“What I’m dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me,” said the 35-year-old mom of three.

The revelation comes amid Sidora’s back-and-forth with fellow Housewife Kenya Moore, who suggested she get a “tummy tuck” after Sidora took aim at Moore’s body on Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The back and forth was spurred after Moore refused to join a “booty bounce” contest with the other women.

“What’s the problem? Girl, you paid for that booty, bounce it,” Sidora told the cameras.

The line was a not-so subtle diss at Moore, who has denied getting any work done on her backside.

Sidora said to Page Six she doesn’t regret what she said to Kenya.

“It’s one thing to talk about what we go through as woman versus someone who’s unnatural and gets butt shots,” she explained.

Regarding possible surgery, Sidora is currently seeking a second opinion from Dr. Jackie Walters of Married to Medicine. It comes after one doctor informed her she needed a hysterectomy.