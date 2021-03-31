Michael Strahan Parts Ways With Signature Gap In His Teeth

All good things must come to an end.
Michael Strahan shocked fans with his new smile on Tuesday (March 30). He revealed that his once-famous gap was now closed.
The Good Morning America co-host posted a video on his Instagram showing the behind-the-scenes process of closing his gap. Strahan had a procedure that took place at Smile Design Manhattan.
“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned in his post.
The 49-year-old shared in the video clip that he was aware that he would receive some disapproving comments from his fanbase, business partners, family, and friends. Still, ultimately, he was confident in his decision.
“I gotta do what I want to do for myself now,” he expressed in the video clip. Strahan said it was “50 years in the making,” and the end result left him speechless. “I love it, holy f**k!,” he shouted, taking a look at his new smile.
Black Twitter was not impressed with his new look and took to the platform to sound off their feelings.
See below:
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
