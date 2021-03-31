Michael Strahan Parts Ways With Signature Gap In His Teeth

All good things must come to an end.

Michael Strahan shocked fans with his new smile on Tuesday (March 30). He revealed that his once-famous gap was now closed.

The Good Morning America co-host posted a video on his Instagram showing the behind-the-scenes process of closing his gap. Strahan had a procedure that took place at Smile Design Manhattan.

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned in his post.