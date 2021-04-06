Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Celebrate Nischelle Turner's Groundbreaking 'ET' Promotion

Two of the most formidable women in media today joined forces to publicly show some love to their sister in the business. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have come together to celebrate Nischelle Turner's historic new position as co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight. In the show's 40-year history, Turner is the first Black woman to co-host the show.

Turner stopped by the first episode of Winfrey and King's new online series, the "OG Chronicles" on Thursday (April 1,) where the duo discuss trending and lifestyle topics including Turner’s historic new position.

"That deserves a round of applause!" said Winfrey. "So well deserved!"

"I appreciate that more than you would ever, ever know," said Turner.

"Well deserved," King agreed. "This is not just a job. You earned it!"

Winfrey, who admits being an avid 'ET' fan since its inception, also sent Turner a massive floral arrangement, which the Missouri native shared on Instagram.