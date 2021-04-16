Keyshia Cole’s Hickey Has Social Media Upset, And She’s Not Having It

Keyshia Cole is head over heels for her new man, and it appears that the pair are showing their affection for each other in several ways. But when the “Love” artist headed to her Instagram account on April 14 to display a “love bite” for her new beau, the internet was not having it.
Cole posted a video of the hickey on her Instagram story, writing over the video “Next time make it darker bae. Issa Vibe,” as Cori Leray’s song “No More Parties” played in the background.
The video clip immediately grabbed social media’s attention after many believed that Cole, 39, was too old to be showing off her hickey. But it didn’t take the artist very long to catch wind of the criticism before she headed to her Twitter to address it.
“If I were regular would it have mattered? Hey man. It is what it is. Love is in the air. And that’s ok. People be so caught up and judging.... which is fine,” she tweeted. “I no longer live for the world or my fans. I live FOR ME!”
Although her critics seem to be upset about her posting her hickey, Cole remains unbothered and in love. On March 17, she announced on Twitter that she would be retiring from music to focus on her children and being a mom.
(Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
