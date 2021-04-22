Breaking News:
DIGITAL UNDERGROUND’S SHOCK G DEAD AT 57
Trending:

Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing A Superhero Film About Older Black Women

Calendario Pirelli 2019 (Photo by Daniele Venturelli )

Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing A Superhero Film About Older Black Women

“They're all saving the Earth all the time,” the Oscar winner says.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Whoopi Goldberg is a legendary actress and slays it daily on The View, now she is about to conquer the superhero universe. 

In an interview with Variety, the 65-year-old revealed she’s writing a script for a superhero movie about an older Black woman with superhero powers. 

"Since I was a little kid, I've been obsessed with superheroes. They're all saving the Earth all the time,” she told the outlet. 

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional After Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Her With A Special Message

Goldberg added, "But do you know who's really going to save the Earth? Old Black women."

Sounds like a story we need to see, considering Black women like Stacey Abrams saved our Democracy in 2020. 

No word on when this script will make it to the big screen but Goldberg said she is currently in the writing process. 

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs