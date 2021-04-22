Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing A Superhero Film About Older Black Women

Whoopi Goldberg is a legendary actress and slays it daily on The View, now she is about to conquer the superhero universe.

In an interview with Variety, the 65-year-old revealed she’s writing a script for a superhero movie about an older Black woman with superhero powers.

"Since I was a little kid, I've been obsessed with superheroes. They're all saving the Earth all the time,” she told the outlet.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional After Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Her With A Special Message

Goldberg added, "But do you know who's really going to save the Earth? Old Black women."

Sounds like a story we need to see, considering Black women like Stacey Abrams saved our Democracy in 2020.

No word on when this script will make it to the big screen but Goldberg said she is currently in the writing process.