Andra Day Unveils Her New Single "Phone Dies'

Fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day returns to her first love of music with her new single "Phone Dies," out on Warner Records.
With soulful, uptempo production by Anderson.Paak, Day's sultry vocals serve as a reminder of why she is one of the premier vocalists in music today against the backdrop of blaring horns, slick piano playing, and funk-inspired drumming. Accompanied with creative visuals of Day having conversations with her lover via FaceTime, "Phone Dies" captures the pursuit of trying to keep human connections in an electronic device-driven world.
"This must sound crazy/but be my baby," Day sings. "It's so amazing, being my baby/I'll let you feel these vibes until my phone dies/Yea we can feel these vibes until my phone dies."
The Grammy-nominated singer not only sounds amazing but looks incredible in a variety of casual and formal looks and various hairstyles that puts on display all of her Black Girl Magic. Without question, "Phone Dies" is a vibe.
Day's newest single drops right after she garnered critical acclaim for her riveting performance as Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday. In her first feature film role, she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. She took the film industry by storm in her debut as an actress, playing the legendary jazz singer nicknamed "Lady Day," whom she took her name after.
Day first on the scene with her debut album in 2015's Cheers to the Fall. Then in 2016, she received worldwide acclaim for the Grammy-nominated inspirational song, "Rise Up," which amassed over 1 billion streams and has gone triple-platinum.
