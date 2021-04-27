Andra Day Unveils Her New Single "Phone Dies'

Fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day returns to her first love of music with her new single "Phone Dies," out on Warner Records.

With soulful, uptempo production by Anderson.Paak, Day's sultry vocals serve as a reminder of why she is one of the premier vocalists in music today against the backdrop of blaring horns, slick piano playing, and funk-inspired drumming. Accompanied with creative visuals of Day having conversations with her lover via FaceTime, "Phone Dies" captures the pursuit of trying to keep human connections in an electronic device-driven world.