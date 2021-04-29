John Legend Talks COVID Vaccines, Progress In Pandemic

Singer John Legend wants everyone to get vaccinated.

Partnering with Walgreens and its “This Is Our Shot” campaign, the talented entertainer shared with People that the vaccines have shown him that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am so encouraged by the availability of the vaccine as a way of preventing the spread of this virus that has wreaked so much devastation and destruction around the world,” Legend said, noting that Walgreens is ready and available with COVID-19 vaccines. “I want to spread the word because the virus has separated us way more than we ever wanted to be. This is our shot of getting out of this situation .. .getting to immunity for ourselves and our families and our community so that we can get back together again.”

As of Wednesday (April 28), the CDC reports that 98 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, and 142 million people have received their first dose.

“I'm not an expert. I'm just an ordinary citizen who's taking the vaccine myself, but I'm someone they know. Hopefully, I can encourage them to go talk to their pharmacist or go talk to their doctor,” Legend continued. “The consensus of the entire medical community is how important these vaccines are for getting back to normal, to stopping the spread of the virus, and the science and the results of the testing are abundantly clear.”

The 42-year-old also revealed that after losing older family members who have died after contracting the coronavirus, his mission is to make sure that all of his loved ones are fully vaccinated.

“I want to protect my parents. I want to protect my father and mother-in-law as well. I want to make sure that they're able to connect with their grandkids without fearing that one of them is going to get sick and this is our opportunity to do that.”

