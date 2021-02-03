John Legend’s Grandmother Dies Just Days After Her 91st Birthday

John Legend is mourning the loss of his grandmother, who he reveals passed away on Tuesday (February 2) just a few days after her 91st birthday.

That same day, the Grammy-winning singer took to his Instagram and posted about his late "beautiful grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephen."

"We are so grateful for the life she lived," the 42-year-old captioned under a picture of him sitting next to his grandma. "For the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and beyond."

He continued: "She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine. She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio."

Legend says that even at 91, Marjorie went above and beyond to make those around her feel special. "She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love," he wrote. "She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I'm so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us."

John also revealed that prior to her death Marjorie "got to travel the world" with her family and was even Legend's date to his first-ever Grammy Awards show.

"She got to experience the successes of all her offspring," he concluded. "We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us. We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race.”

Our thoughts are with John and his entire family as they mourn a very difficult loss. See his post below.