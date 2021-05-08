Vivica A. Fox Slams Ivanka Trump’s ‘Articulate’ Comment: ‘She Thought She Was Complimentings Us’

Vivica A. Fox is recalling an offensive exchange she had with Ivanka Trump during her time on Celebrity Apprentice.

On Thursday (May 6)’s episode of For Real: The Story of Reality TV, the actress said that during a board meeting, Trump thought she was complimenting Fox and Keisha Knight Pulliam on a presentation, saying, “You're certainly an articulate group.” Instead, Fox says the comment was condescending.

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Claps Back At Hater Tweeting ‘Find You Clothes That Fit’

“I'll never forget that when I did Celebrity Apprentice, and Ivanka Trump, she said, ‘Wow, you speak very well.’" Fox told host Andy Cohen, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. “I hate to say it, I don't think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought she was complimenting us.”

Despite Trump’s comments, Fox said Celebrity Apprentice was a great experience. “Reality has been wonderful to me, to be honest with you,” Fox said, Yahoo! writes. “It's allowed me to reinvent myself and go from young ingénue to prove to everyone that I was a good businesswoman.”