Lizzo Talks Mental Health In A TikTok Video

In a TikTok video, Lizzo opened up about her mental health, where she spoke about feeling sad and the challenge of finding someone to talk about it, reported Yahoo Entertainment.
"You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It's like, 'Yo, I'm already sad. Got to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?'" the 33-year-old shared in a tearful video posted on Sunday. "It's crazy. Like why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?"
The singer continued, "I don't want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to; people do care about me. I am loved. I'm not alone. That's how I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."
After posting the video, supporters virtually rallied around Lizzo by showing their love and support on TikTok and sharing that the singer was not alone in feeling that way.
According to Yahoo Entertainment, this is not the first time Lizzo shared similar sentiments on social media. In June 2019, she captioned a video post on Instagram, “I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it.” She followed up with another caption, “But this too shall pass.”
Lizzo responded to those who praised her openness and “transparency on TikTok, according to Yahoo Entertainment. She later posted an update to share that she is taking the necessary measures to feel better.
"I’m feeling better. I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life and you know how it is. It gets dark," Lizzo said in the TikTok. "I'm definitely glad I reached out in any way that I could and TikTok was one of those ways and to feel received and seen and heard really helped me. I’m not crying anymore."
The singer encouraged everyone to use their self-care "tools" in the caption where she addressed that she's also "talking to my therapist today."
Lizzo concluded, "I’m gonna drink some tea and take a bath and post some food videos and put a little bit of love and positivity in the world. Thank you so much again. I love you guys. And if you're going through things, just know you're not alone. You're definitely not and I love you."
Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImag
