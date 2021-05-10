Lizzo Talks Mental Health In A TikTok Video

In a TikTok video, Lizzo opened up about her mental health, where she spoke about feeling sad and the challenge of finding someone to talk about it, reported Yahoo Entertainment.

"You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It's like, 'Yo, I'm already sad. Got to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?'" the 33-year-old shared in a tearful video posted on Sunday. "It's crazy. Like why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?"

The singer continued, "I don't want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to; people do care about me. I am loved. I'm not alone. That's how I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."