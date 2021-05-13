Leslie Jones Wants To Play A Villain In ‘Justice League’ Sequel

Actress and comedian Leslie Jones is ready to enter into a new genre of acting.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday (May 10), the 53-year-old shared some of her newfound acting goals to star in the Zack Snyder Justice League sequel as a villain. While nothing is confirmed yet, Jones spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about what she hopes her potential role would look like.

“I want to be a villain!” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “I want to be a villain and I want to be the worst villain.”

She continued, “I want to be the villain that people be like, 'Somebody kill this b***h!'” she said, adding, "I mean, my knees ain't good, but, you know, as long as we get a stunt double, we good.”

Watch Leslie Jones on The Tonight Show below: