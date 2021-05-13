Trending:

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Leslie Jones attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Leslie Jones Wants To Play A Villain In ‘Justice League’ Sequel

The actress and comedian appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ to talk about her dream acting role.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Actress and comedian Leslie Jones is ready to enter into a new genre of acting.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday (May 10), the 53-year-old shared some of her newfound acting goals to star in the Zack Snyder Justice League sequel as a villain. While nothing is confirmed yet, Jones spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about what she hopes her potential role would look like. 

“I want to be a villain!” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “I want to be a villain and I want to be the worst villain.”

She continued, “I want to be the villain that people be like, 'Somebody kill this b***h!'” she said, adding, "I mean, my knees ain't good, but, you know, as long as we get a stunt double, we good.”

Watch Leslie Jones on The Tonight Show below:

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

