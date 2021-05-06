Rich, Rich!: The KarJenners Reportedly Spent $37M For Side-By-Side Mansions + Kylie Is Building A Mega-Mansion Nearby

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner camp spends top dollar to finance their lavish life. So much so, that it comes as no surprise that the extremely wealthy family are dropping big money on new properties.

According to Dirt, business moguls Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently purchased side-by-side homes amongst a gated community in Hidden Hills.

While it is unclear how much the mother-daughter duo spent out of pocket on the mansions located in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, we are sure the ladies spared no expense for the homes currently under construction. It is estimated that the pair spent a whopping $37 million to become neighbors.