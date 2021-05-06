Rich, Rich!: The KarJenners Reportedly Spent $37M For Side-By-Side Mansions + Kylie Is Building A Mega-Mansion Nearby

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner camp spends top dollar to finance their lavish life. So much so, that it comes as no surprise that the extremely wealthy family are dropping big money on new properties.
According to Dirt, business moguls Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently purchased side-by-side homes amongst a gated community in Hidden Hills.
While it is unclear how much the mother-daughter duo spent out of pocket on the mansions located in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, we are sure the ladies spared no expense for the homes currently under construction. It is estimated that the pair spent a whopping $37 million to become neighbors.
Of course with that kind of price tag, the mansions boast luxe amenities that include oversized swimming pools with cabanas!
RELATED | Record-Breaking! Kylie Jenner Reportedly Drops $15 Million In Cash To Purchase A Vacant Lot
The spending spree doesn’t end there. According to the Daily Mail, billionaire Kylie Jenner just recently broke ground on the mega-mansion of her dreams. Naturally, the new addition to the billionaire’s real estate portfolio is also located in Hidden Hills.
The news outlet reports that the massive 18,000-square-foot home—that will feature a '12-car garage, guesthouse, barn, guard shack for a full-time security detail, sports court and a pool'—will be built on the five-acre dirt lot purchased by the youngest KarJenner last year for $15M. How luxe!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS