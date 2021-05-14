Lil Scrappy Said He Joined ‘Love & Hip Hop’ To Not Rely Solely On Music

Rapper Lil Scrappy has been part of the Love & Hip Hop family since 2012. In a recent interview he revealed why he joined the reality television franchise.

While talking on the Big Facts podcast, the 37-year-old said, “I thought about, I was like, ‘...I ain’t even got a rap career right now, so, you know what I’m saying, I don’t even give a [expletive].’ … When I say I’m connected with the god that created me, like, he put something in me. He was just, like [Big] Bank said man, ‘Just keep that [expletive] gangster, be yourself, my n***a.’”

He also discussed how the show affected his love life, “Especially ’cause they had already told us it ain’t like they were gonna be with me all day, every day. They just gonna want my love life. But even if that—if you’re not careful, it’ll [expletive] your whole love life up, and it done [expletive] every last one of mine, just destroyed it.”

Scrappy had his breakthrough in 2004. His crunk single “Head Bussa” landed him a deal with producer Lil Jon’s label BME Recordings. Lil Jon’s remix of the song cracked the Billboard charts, becoming an unofficial theme of the 2004 Atlanta Braves. In 2006, he dropped his debut album Bred 2 Live Born 2 Die featuring the hit single “Money in the Bank.”



By 2012, he joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, introducing us all to fan favorite Momma Dee. The rest is reality show history.

See Lil Scrappy’s interview with the Big Facts podcast below: