Lamar Odom Says He Uses Ketamine To Help Treat His Addiction

After being hospitalized in 2015 and suffering a nearly fatal drug overdose, former NBA player, Lamar Odom is thanking a new drug therapy that has been key in his road to recovery.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday (May 19), the 41-year-old shared that he's been using ketamine to help with his struggle with addiction. He revealed that he's been taking small doses of the synthetic drug for the last two years under medical supervision.

“I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time,” he said. “I'm feeling amazing. I’m alive. I’m sober. I’m happy.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ketamine is a synthetic drug with hallucinogenic effects. The FDA approved it in the 1970s as a short-acting anesthetic. In 2019, a nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression was approved by the FDA. Ketamine was also found to help treat people with different mental health conditions.

Odom says using ketamine gives him a “healthy high” and that the new drug therapy has helped him overcome his urge to use other drugs.

His new drug treatment will be featured on his upcoming documentary Lamar Odom Reborn which airs on YouTube on Thursday (May 20) at 8 PM ET.

Watch the trailer below: