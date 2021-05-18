Supermodel Naomi Campbell Is a Mom!

The 50-year-old supermodel broke the news on Instagram by posting a photo of her new baby’s feet. She captioned the photo on Tuesday (May 18) saying, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell has worked tirelessly over her 31-year career using her platform to bring more attention to her philanthropic work, especially around children’s rights, across the globe. She told the Evening Standard in 2017 that it was her mentor and adopted grandfather, Nelson Mandela, that first opened her eyes to the power of charity work, especially when she traveled on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

There are no other details on the addition to her family but a huge congrats to Naomi Campbell!