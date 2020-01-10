Evelyn Lozada Is Trying To Sue ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star For Calling Her Racist

Evelyn Lozada is attempting to sue her Basketball Wives co-star for defamation but hasn’t been able to serve her.

According to Bossip, Lozada was granted an emergency hearing just before Christmas where she pleaded with the judge to be able to serve Chijindu “OG” Ogom by printing a notice in a newspaper.

The judge, however, denied Lozada’s request. The court had already granted the mom-of-two an extension on the 60-day time limit to serve her co-star.

Lozada sued OG in 2019 for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleged she made false posts about her online that implied that she’s racist.

The reality star claims OG’s social media accusations lost her endorsement deals and caused harassment for her and her family.

OG has not responded publicly to the lawsuit.