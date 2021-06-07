Natalia Bryant Pays Touching Tribute To Dad Kobe During High School Graduation

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, graduated from high school on Friday (June 4).
Her proud mom posted a video that captured the moment the couple’s 18-year-old daughter crossed the stage to accept her diploma.
“Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way,” she captioned the post.
She also shared a photo of Natalia in her cap and gown. In the fall, Natalia is expected to attend the University of Southern California.
A close-up shot of Natalia’s cap shows a quote attributed to her late dad.
"Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise," it says.
Kobe Bryants and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
(Photo: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)
