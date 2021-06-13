Safaree Samuels Responds To Rumors About Getting Another Woman Pregnant

Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels took to social media to silence rumors that he got another woman pregnant.

This comes after some fans of the reality show suggested that was the reason why his estranged wife Erica Mena doesn’t want him in the room when she will give birth to their second child.

“I have 1 baby about to be born. Stop spreading [cap emoji]. Only addressing [because] of a dumb a** family member who I just blocked,” Samuels wrote on Instagram, according to Madamenoire.

News surfaced in May that Mena filed for divorce. She and Samuels are now fighting over child custody.

TMZ said it has obtained documents that show Samuels is afraid that Mena won’t let him participate in the delivery of their child, expected in July.

He reportedly wants a court to force Mena to allow him to witness the birth.