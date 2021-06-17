Kevin Hart Shares Why He Talks To His Kids About His Scandals

Actor Kevin Hart is laying it all out on the table with his kids.

The 41-year-old opened up in the Father's Day issue of Romper to share why he has decided to talk to his kids about past scandals. The comedian was once in the news for cheating on his wife Eniko Hart while she was eight months pregnant with their first child together.

“You have to talk to your kids about it because it's going to come out,” the comedian says. “And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly.”

In 2017, the esteemed comedian publicly apologized to Eniko Hart and about cheating with Montia Sabbag.

Hart is the father to daughter Kaori Mai, 8 months, and son Kenzo Kash, 3, with Eniko, and also shares his 13-year-old son Hendrix and his 16-year-old daughter Heaven, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

He adds, “My kids understand who their father is. And, unfortunately, there’s a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you’re able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that’s on you constantly.