Van Jones Claims Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors Have Gotten Him More Dates

Rumors have been swirling around about Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating until this week.

On Thursday (June 17) the reality TV star made it very clear that she is not dating the CNN political commentator but shared that buzz about the two of them potentially dating has spiced up his dating life, she said on part one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family reunion, Insider reports.

“Van texted me and was like, 'this rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you,'” Kardashian told Andy Cohen when the host of the show asked her about the dating rumors.

Kardashian has been working in an apprenticeship at Jones’ nonprofit, Dream Corps, for the last four years.

The entrepreneur also confirmed that she is not dating anyone at all after news broke earlier this year that she had split from her husband of seven years, rapper Kanye West. Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February and West responded to his estranged wife’s filing two months later requesting joint custody of the couple's four children and also asked for no spousal support to be paid to either of them.

Part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion airs Sunday at 9PM ET on E!