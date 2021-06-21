Zaire Wade Defends Dad Dwyane Against Father’s Day Hate

Zaire Wade pushed back against any hate toward his dad, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, on Father's Day.

Yesterday (June 20) the 19-year-old was showing his father some serious love, taking to his Instagram Story and writing, "All the hate and backlash that @dwyanewade receives for bein a good father is crazy 2 me. A lot of you alls emotions comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood.. don't forecast that on us."

He also added, "What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life? Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family. Now THATS a father."

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Addresses Boosie's Hateful Comments About His Daughter Zaya

Dwyane has been an outspoken LGBTQ ally since his 14-year-old daughter Zaya came out as transgender last year. He’s previously detailed how he parents his children, teaching them to always be “authentic.”

Wade is also a father to Xavier, 7, nephew Dahveon, and 2-year-old Kaavia James, whom he shares with wife Gabrielle Union.

Union also celebrated her husband on Father’s Day via Instagram. Posting numerous pictures of Wade and his family, she captioned it, “Happy Father's Day @dwyanewade

I thank God everyday that your belief in YOU, is stronger than anyone's doubts. You continue to lead, to fight and to rejoice in love. #HappyFathersDay2021.”