'The Harder They Fall' Western Starring Idris Elba, Regina King Is The Best of Black Hollywood

The highly anticipated Netflix film The Harder They Fall has released its first teaser, showing that the Western will be filled with gunfights, horse rides, and edge-of-your-seat action. Yes, it will be epic!

The film has an all-star cast of Black gunslingers, including Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler. Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullits, directs a tale of two groups of outlaws.

The trailer starts with “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (Stanfield) ambushing a prison train to break out their crew’s leader, Rufus Buck (Elba). When Buck’s enemy, outlaw Nat Love (Majors), finds out that Buck is free, he rounds up his gang to track Buck down and get revenge for the death of his parents.

Directed and co-written by Samuel and produced by JAY-Z, who also wrote original music for the film, “The Harder They Fall” is a new school Western that tells a tale of revenge that has “never been served colder.”

"The Harder They Fall" will premiere later this year on Netflix.

Watch the official trailer below: