Da Brat Shoots Down Wendy Williams’ Assertion That She Hit On Her

Da Brat quickly got an assertion that she was into Wendy Williams up and out of here.

The LGBTQ rapper appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday (June 25) to promote her upcoming WEtv reality show, Brat Loves Judy. And prior to artist’s discussion of her new program that focuses on her relationship with entrepreneur Jessica “Judy” Dupart, Williams implied during her “Hot Topics” segment that Brat hit on her via text message.

“[She was] like, ‘So whatchu doin’?’ I’m like, ‘Da Brat, I’m minding my own business. What do you mean?’ ‘Is you alone?’ Oh she tried it. Oh please! I said, ‘Look here, Brat, we are friends. Like, I’m a girl who’s your friend, that’s it,’” Williams said.

Da Brat staunchly refuted Williams’ account.

“The last time we talked and I texted you, it was after I saw your documentary, and I felt like you ain’t got no real friends and I wanted to be your friend, so I called to check on you,” Da Brat said. “I love you but I ain’t never been attracted to you, girl.”

Additionally, Brat said “no” to Williams asking if she would like her if she were gay and described the talk show host as “fly but not for me.” Williams then pressed, asking if Da Brat would be into her if she were single.

“I mean, I love you, but I wouldn’t want to get with you like that, Wendy,” Brat replied.

But wait, there’s more!

Williams then attempted to take credit for Da Brat’s recent decision to come out, citing the constant speculation on her show. But Brat shot that down, too

“Girl, you were never part of my process, not until I was ready to reveal anything did anybody know anything, and when I did it, that’s when I let the world know,” Da Brat replied. “Back in the day it wasn’t cool. You couldn’t do that. Ellen [DeGeneres] lost her job, her show. Back in the day you could not do that, but thank God it’s different now. And I get to live out loud and live in my truth.”

See the full exchange below.