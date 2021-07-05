Naturi Naughton Defends Phylicia Rashad After Bill Cosby Backlash

Naturi Naughton is coming to Phylicia Rashad’s defense over her recent celebration of Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday (July 5), the 3LW singer wrote, "Why are Black People so quick to #Cancel each other!"

Naughton went on to say that she sides with the current Howard professor and former Cosby Show actress, and closed with the hashtag, “#TheCosbyShowChangedLives."