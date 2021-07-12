Trending:

Cardi B And Offset Throw Daughter Kulture An Epic Birthday Party

Their little girl is three years old.

Written by BET Staff

On Saturday (July 10), Kulture had an epic birthday party that was fit for a princess.

The  party, which was shared on Cardi B and Offset’s social media, was fairytale-themed. There was an outdoor petting zoo, a pony made to look like a unicorn, a balloon tunnel, and a birthday cake that looked like a tower. 

Guests also included people dressed as Disney princesses Belle, Cinderella and  Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

Kulture was born July 10, 2018. Cardi B and Offset are currently expecting their second child. 

See a clip of the party below:

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

