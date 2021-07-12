Cardi B And Offset Throw Daughter Kulture An Epic Birthday Party

On Saturday (July 10), Kulture had an epic birthday party that was fit for a princess.

The party, which was shared on Cardi B and Offset’s social media, was fairytale-themed. There was an outdoor petting zoo, a pony made to look like a unicorn, a balloon tunnel, and a birthday cake that looked like a tower.

Guests also included people dressed as Disney princesses Belle, Cinderella and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

Kulture was born July 10, 2018. Cardi B and Offset are currently expecting their second child.

See a clip of the party below: