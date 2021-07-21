Rihanna’s Support Of Sha’Carri Richardson Is Everything We Need Right Now

Sha’Carri Richardson may have made national headlines because of her suspension over a failed drug test which led to her inability to race at the 2021 Olympics, but she is now getting attention for different reasons. Richardson is finding her own way of shining bright like a diamond without ever having to travel to Tokyo.
Taking to her Instagram account, the fastest woman during the 100-meter Olympic trials in Oregon posted a series of pictures spouting words of self-love and captioning one photo saying, “Beauty before the beast is unleashed.”
Many well-wishers responded with positive and supportive messages for Richardson, including the one-and-only Rihanna, who commented, “Yassss for the non-cardboard bed,” accompanied by flex and red heart emojis.
Rihanna’s mention of the “cardboard bed” is in reference to the sleeping accommodations provided to athletes in the Olympic Village in Tokyo. The beds made of recycled cardboard reportedly have another meaning behind them. According to the New York Times, some athletes believe the Olympic organizers are trying to discourage them from spreading the COVID-19 and social distance to a new level by making the beds sturdy enough to support one person with the goal of “avoiding intimacy among athletes.” The beds have now been deemed “anti-sex” garnering the attention of even Rihanna.
Clearly the CEO and Creative Director of Fenty is not about this cardboard life and is happy Richardson has other accomodations this summer.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty and photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images.
