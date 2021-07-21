Rihanna’s Support Of Sha’Carri Richardson Is Everything We Need Right Now

Sha’Carri Richardson may have made national headlines because of her suspension over a failed drug test which led to her inability to race at the 2021 Olympics, but she is now getting attention for different reasons. Richardson is finding her own way of shining bright like a diamond without ever having to travel to Tokyo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the fastest woman during the 100-meter Olympic trials in Oregon posted a series of pictures spouting words of self-love and captioning one photo saying, “Beauty before the beast is unleashed.”

