Lil Scrappy And Bambi Welcome Another Baby Girl Into Their Beautiful Family

Love & Hip Hop couple Lil Scrappy and Adziz ‘Bambi’ Benson have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl over the July 24th weekend.

The rapper headed to Instagram to share a photo of his wife and their new bundle of joy wearing matching safari print outfits. Scrappy shared that it only took Bambi 30 seconds to deliver their daughter, Cali Richardson, who was reportedly delivered at 1:45 am.

“God is absolutely the greatest I tell you . I’ve never been perfect but God blesses me as if I am tho, it feels so amazing and I feel so complete when he blessed me with all my babies , now we’ve made it to my 4th child and gifted me with one more life to protect and guide in his way,” he captioned a photo slideshow of Bambi in the delivery room.

RELATED: 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Lil Scrappy And Adiz 'Bambi' Benson Are Expecting Their Third Child