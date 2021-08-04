Trending:

Angela Bassett Could Make Television History On '9-1-1' Series

9-1-1: Angela Bassett. CR: Mathieu Young/ FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.

The actress continues to break barriers.

AUGUST 4, 2021

Written by BET Staff

Angela Bassett is poised to make history as the highest paid actress of color on television.

According to Deadline, Bassett is renegotiating her contract  for Fox’s flagship series 9-1-1.  The 62-year-old will earn “north of $450,000 an episode.” This could possibly be the highest salary for any current network television actor. Additionally, $450,000 could be the highest ever salary for an actress of color on a broadcast drama series.

Harlem-born Angela Bassett began her career acting in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s regional theater productions. She is best known for her strong matriarchal roles in Boyz N The Hood (1991), Malcolm X and the TV movie The Jacksons: An American Dream (both 1992). In 1993, she starred as Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, and became the first African American woman to win a Best Actress Golden Globe Award in a Musical or Comedy. 

In 2011, Bassett returned to the small screen in ABC’s One Police Plaza and has also starred on Ryan’s Murphy American Horror Story: Coven. Ryan Murphy also created  9-1-1 and Bassett helped to develop.  

Bassett serves as an executive producer for 9-1-1, which returns for season five September 20 at 8 p.m. EST.

 

(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

