Here’s How Meghan Markle Will Celebrate Her Milestone 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle is officially venturing into an exciting new era in her life. Today, the Duchess of Sussex turns 40-years old and although this milestone birthday is cause for celebration, the mother of two will likely not have a big blow out this year.

According to Page Six, there are no elaborate plans for her birthday, however, her husband Prince Harry may take her on a private, intimate getaway. Then again, another source told Harper’s Bazaar that the couple would spend the day at their Montecito, California home with their two children.

Nonetheless, the husband and wife have plenty to celebrate. Daughter Lilibet Diana was born on June 4. In addition, she has officially been entered in the royal line of succession.

RELATED: Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl

According to the British Royal Family’s website, Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor is now eighth in line to the British throne, behind her brother, Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is currently sixth in line.

Lilibet’s position on the list could be moved further down the line of succession if any of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children become parents in the future, PEOPLE reports. Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge all sit atop of the list in positions three through five.