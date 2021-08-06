Vanessa Bryant Settles Tense Lawsuit With Mother Over Unpaid Nanny Fees

Vanessa Bryant’s contentious lawsuit with her mom has come to an end, TMZ Sports reports.

Within a year of the death of her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa found herself in the acrimonious domestic drama with her mother, Sofia Laine.

Filled on Tuesday, December 15 for financial support last year, Laine claimed in court documents she was an unpaid “longtime personal assistant and nanny” and should be given $5 million in back-pay.

Laine also said that the Lakers legend — who died in a tragic helicopter crash with Gianna in January 2020 — had “promised to take care” of his mother-in-law “for the rest of her life” just days before his death.



Vanessa, however, has always refuted her mother’s claims.

In a statement to The Los Angeles Times following the suit, she said that it was nothing more than an attempt to "extort a financial windfall from our family." She also said: “I supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe‘s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughter’s full-time care givers.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but at least the nightmare is over.