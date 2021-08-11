Cardi B Weighs In On Celebs Who Don't Shower Regularly: 'It's giving itchy'

Cardi B has caught wind that some of her fellow celebrities don’t bathe, and she isn't co-signing.
“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy,” she tweeted.
One of the latest celebrities to chime in is Jake Gyllenhaal, telling Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance Thursday (Aug 5).
“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he continued.
The topic took off after actors Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard admitted that they often forget to bathe their daughters, with the “Frozen” actress, 41, joking that she waits for Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, to “stink” before cleaning them.
“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Bell said on “The View.”
Adding to the conversation are Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The "That 70s Show" duo wed in 2015 and share two kids, daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4. They told Armchair Expert podcast co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that she didn't give her kids baths every day when they were newborns.
"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," the "Family Guy" voice actress admitted. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."
Kutcher, 43, added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."
Additionally, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Mamoa shared their hygiene practices.
The former WWE star took to Twitter Friday to inform fans that he showers multiple times a day.
"I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," the "Jumanji" actor, 49, tweeted. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work."
Similarly, Mamoa told Access Hollywood, "I'm not starting any trends. I shower, trust me." Not to mention, it's a part of his gig. "I'm Aquaman," Mamoa, 42, added. "I'm in the f****ng water. Don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good."
Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
