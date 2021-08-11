Cardi B Weighs In On Celebs Who Don't Shower Regularly: 'It's giving itchy'

Cardi B has caught wind that some of her fellow celebrities don’t bathe, and she isn't co-signing.

One of the latest celebrities to chime in is Jake Gyllenhaal, telling Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance Thursday (Aug 5).

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he continued.

The topic took off after actors Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard admitted that they often forget to bathe their daughters, with the “Frozen” actress, 41, joking that she waits for Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, to “stink” before cleaning them.

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Bell said on “The View.”