Cardi B Reveals How Offset Reacted When She Told Him They Were Expecting Baby No. 2!

Cardi B sent social media into a frenzy with her big pregnancy reveal during a viral-worthy performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Below, find out how her husband Offset reacted when she told him that they were expecting baby no. 2!

According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance on the live radio app Stationhead on Tuesday and shared how she went about telling her husband the big news after experiencing pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“I think I’m pregnant, bro!” the Up rapper shared after reportedly taking a home pregnancy test. “We just started laughing like, ‘Lord, we have so much to do.'”

She added, “There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter, and I'm happy about that.”