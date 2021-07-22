Cardi B Reveals How Offset Reacted When She Told Him They Were Expecting Baby No. 2!

Cardi B sent social media into a frenzy with her big pregnancy reveal during a viral-worthy performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Below, find out how her husband Offset reacted when she told him that they were expecting baby no. 2!
According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance on the live radio app Stationhead on Tuesday and shared how she went about telling her husband the big news after experiencing pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the 2021 Grammy Awards.
RELATED | Oh, Baby!: Cardi B Rocks A D&G Embellished Jumpsuit To Announce Her Pregnancy At The BET Awards 2021
“I think I’m pregnant, bro!” the Up rapper shared after reportedly taking a home pregnancy test. “We just started laughing like, ‘Lord, we have so much to do.'”
She added, “There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter, and I'm happy about that.”
The married couple are already doting parents to Kulture, who made her grand debut in 2018. Offset, has other adorable children from previous relationships.
During the interview, Cardi also revealed why she doesn’t plan on having an elaborate baby shower for her second child.
"I'm not having a baby shower. That's why I did Kulture's birthday really, really big," she explained, reports Yahoo. "I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture's birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it's like, not doing it."
RELATED | Offset On Why He Changed His Mind About Cardi B’s “Push” Present
ICYMI: On July 10, Kulture celebrated her 3rd birthday with a lavish fairytale-themed party, complete with a horse-drawn carriage, balloon tunnel, Disney princesses, and a massive birthday cake. Curious to see how the over-the-top looked? Check out the details here!
Congratulations to the Cephus family!
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS