EXCLUSIVE CLIP: ‘Free Guy’ Starring Ryan Reynolds And Lil Rel Howery Is Jam-Packed With Video Game Visual Effects

Get ready because Free Guy is full of computer-generated effects like you’ve never seen before!

Opening in theaters nationwide on Friday (Aug. 13), the upcoming 20th Century Studios romantic comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who realizes that he is nothing more than a supporting character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. The film also stars Lil Rel Howery who plays Reynolds’ impressionable best friend, ironically named Buddy.

With a specialty pair of glasses that bring his perception of the video game to life, viewers will be amazed by how realistic the game appears just like Reynolds who tries to decipher life between the digital world and the real world, something many of us can relate to.

