Gizelle Bryant Grills Dr. Wendy Osefo About Her ‘Sudden Change’ After Plastic Surgery

On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant had some questions for Dr. Wendy Osefo after she went under the knife

Previously, Bryant, 50, said she had seen more of Wendy Osefo’s skin and told Robyn Dixon, “Dress the way you want to dress but like what's up with the sudden change?"

Dixon agreed, saying, "I feel like her personality is a little different."

Gizelle then decided to confront Wendy directly during a sit down with the other ladies.

"I was talking to Robyn earlier, we're just chit chatting, you're like, in a whole new space and in a whole new — something I can't put my finger on it, there's a difference," Gizelle said to Wendy.

Robyn chimed in with, "Can I just add to that a little bit? I feel like your personality is slightly different.”

Gizelle continued, "I've seen more of your body parts in the past month than I have the entire time I've known you,"

Wendy replied, "Yeah, the difference is clearly I had my boobs done."

However, that was enough for Gizelle, "It has nothing to do with that."

"You've been a little more like drop it like it's hot, booty popping, you know, just I feel like the Wendy I met last year was not that loose," Robyn cosigned.

Candiace, 34, defended Wendy in her confessional, saying, "Wow, tweedle and twaddle, why are you badgering Wendy? Worry about your own areolas like, why are you in her business?"

Gizelle continued on Wendy, "This is totally not the Wendy that I met, it is way different from Professor Wendy, substance Wendy.”

Newcomer Mia Thornton also added, "You will never see Michelle Obama, with her boobies out, we will never see Oprah with her boobies out right? Because you say don't put ourselves in a box but, damn, like if you're a professor, you have to embody that.”

Wendy responded with, "That's a lie. I stand before you as someone who still has multiple degrees, who is still a professor at one of the highest institutions, who's still a commentator who still does all of those things. And that does not take away from any of my accolades.”

She also added, "I define my sexiness, not you.”

Gizelle couldn’t stop, "But I'm saying, I can't put my finger on what's different with you, with what Robyn said, with your personality.”

"Yeah I think my personality is me being confident in the skin I'm in both physically and substantively," Wendy said before Gizelle asked, "So you weren't confident last year with your body?"

"No woman at this table two months postpartum is the woman she was before she had the baby," Wendy answered.

"Do you feel like this body has made you more confident, or has changed your personality?" Robyn quizzed.

"Not that it's changed me but it's like, I can be a professor, a commentator and I can booty pop and twerk," Wendy replied.

The back and forth continued as Wendy said in her confessional, "Prior to this moment I thought my relationship with Gizelle was good. What does she mean, I have no substance? Gizelle, my left implant has more substance than you."

See the clip below: