Amber Rose’s Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Responds To Claims He Cheated

Amber Rose publicly accused her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards of cheating, and he has now responded.

During an Instagram Live appearance with DJ Big Von, Edwards said, "I thought, 'S**t, I got caught.' I got caught before; you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously."

He continued, "I love her, though. That's, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But...I like women."

Edwards took full responsibility, "At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you… It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."

Edwards explained that Rose "tried to put up with it and look the other way," but "she couldn't, and I'm not mad at her."

He also added, "I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it, but I don't want to live like that."

In case you missed it, the SlutWalk founder took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f**k him anyway.”

She added: “I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

Rose also said she would not expose the women who cheated with her partner for nearly three years.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore,” she wrote. “I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

In a follow-up post, Rose took shots at her mother, posting, “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f**k out of my life too. On my kids.”

Rose shares 20-month-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with AE. She also has another child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 8, with Wiz Khalifa.

