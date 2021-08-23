Chadwick Boseman Honored By Wife Simone With Touching Musical Tribute At ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ Event

In a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman , the late Black Panther star's wife Simone Ledward Boseman sang an emotional rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You" Saturday (Aug. 21) at the Stand Up to Cancer TV special.

We are honored to have Chadwick's wife #SimoneBoseman here tonight. Her incredibly powerful performance reminds us that we all have heroes in our lives. Now is the time to Stand Up for them and with them. 🧡

Before her performance, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who cohosted the fundraiser, honored the late actor in his introduction of Simone Boseman.

"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," Anderson said. "The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero."

"But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me — a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them," he continued his introduction. "Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone."

Boseman died at 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, following a four-year battle with colon cancer, a diagnosis he hadn't shared publicly.

In addition to his starring role in the blockbuster Marvel movie, Boseman portrayed several historical figures on the big screen, including Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, and James Brown in Get On Up.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was his final film role.