Stephen Curry’s Parents Dell And Sonya Curry To Divorce After 33 Years Of Marriage

Sonya and Dell Curry, parents of NBA legend Stephen Curry, are reportedly ending their marriage after 33 years.

According to PEOPLE, the couple filed for divorce in June. The pair, who met and wed in 1988, also share a daughter, Sydel and son, Seth, who also plays professional basketball.

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," the pair told the magazine.

They continued: "We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Dell and Sonya met at Virginia Tech while in college. Dell played professional basketball for the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, among other teams, during his 16-year career in the NBA.

Steph Curry, 33, currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and is married to author and Sweet July magazine founder Ayesha Curry. They share three children – daughters Riley and Ryan as well as son Canon.