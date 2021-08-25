‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta On Why Her Version Of The Cult Classic Leans Towards All Things Black

Before she takes on the mighty task of bringing superheroes to life in “The Marvels,” the upcoming sequel to “Captain Marvel,” director Nia DaCosta takes on the task of telling a villain’s tale in the new “Candyman” film.

DaCosta is at the helm of the sequel to the 1992 cult classic in this revised version which follows a visual artist, who after learning the tale of a vengeful spirit, summons the Candyman through his artwork. In doing so, he unveils a past that will unravel his own sanity. The cast stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonnah Parris, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Estelle Williams, with Tony Todd reprising his role as Daniel Robitaille / Candyman.

BET.com spoke to DaCosta about the biggest difference between the 1992 version and the 2021 reimagined film.

“The biggest shift is perspective. The first film follows Helen, who is doing a thesis and finds out the story about Cabrini-Green, which leads her to investigate a neighborhood she’s not a part of,” says DaCosta. “This film shifts the point of view so it’s less about the person looking in, and more about the person she was looking at. We really see the Candyman story from a Black perspective.”

Watch DaCosta provide even more insight into the making of “Candyman” below.