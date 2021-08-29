Lil Baby Donates Bikes To Kids, Partners With Footlocker To Refurbish Atlanta Basketball Court

Lil Baby is one of hip-hop’s top artists. On top of his prominent ascension to the top, the rapper has been adamant with his philanthropy work in the community.

Partnering with Foot Locker, the 26-year-old “Bigger Picture” rapper has refurbished a basketball court, located in Oakland City Park, reports Revolt. In addition to the remodeling of the courts, he also gave 200 bikes to the neighborhood children.

Lil Baby, who’s real name is Dominique Jones, wanted to bring sports and the community together as one.