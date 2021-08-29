Lil Baby Donates Bikes To Kids, Partners With Footlocker To Refurbish Atlanta Basketball Court

Lil Baby is one of hip-hop’s top artists. On top of his prominent ascension to the top, the rapper has been adamant with his philanthropy work in the community.
Partnering with Foot Locker, the 26-year-old “Bigger Picture” rapper has refurbished a basketball court, located in Oakland City Park, reports Revolt. In addition to the remodeling of the courts, he also gave 200 bikes to the neighborhood children.
Lil Baby, who’s real name is Dominique Jones, wanted to bring sports and the community together as one.
When it comes to giving back, Jones does so without hesitation. Most recently, a back-to-school drive in Atlanta was hosted by the Four Pockets Full (4PF) label owner, under his Four the People Foundation. School supplies, clothes and laptops were given to students in need. Last year, he launched a scholarship for his former high school, Booker T. Washington, in the amount of $150,000.
While the artist’s continuous donations to Atlanta are often praised, the emcee once told Billboard that he has no desire to be a “role model.”
“My life feels like a responsibility,” he said. “I’m not even trying to be no role model, honestly. [But] now that I know that I am, I try to carry myself differently because I got people watching. I don’t even be doing what I really want to do; I do what I gotta do now.”
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
