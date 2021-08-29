Young Thug Plans To Use Newly Acquired 100 Acres Of Atlanta Land For Homes, Music Festival, Waterpark

On August 16, rapper Young Thug turned 30 years old. His departure from his 20s is accompanied by the acquisition of new land ownership in the greater area of Atlanta.

Thug’s manager, Geoff Ogunlesi, gifted him 100 acres of land for his 30th birthday. Atlanta realtor Trey Williams assisted with the securing of the land and is working with Thug on subdividing his property, naming it “Silme City.”

“Slime” is a term that Thug uses often, and simply means friend.

In an interview with TMZ, Williams gives insight into Thug’s plans for the land, including waterparks, new homes, camping site, dirt bike trail, and a venue for his annual music festival, “Slime Fest.”