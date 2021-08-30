Houston Instagram Model Mercedes Morr Dead At 33 In Possible Murder-Suicide

Mercedes Morr, a Houston-based Instagram model and influencer, has reportedly died. She was 33.

Investigators say they are looking into Morr’s death as a possible murder-suicide. The Sun reports that the Richmond, Fort Bend authorities say her body was found at her home alongside the body of an unidentified man at around 4:30 PM Sunday (August 29). They also believe Morr was the victim of the potential crime.

Authorities describe the man as in his 30s but he has not been yet identified by officers, according to The Sun. They also say they do not believe there was a relationship between the suspect and victim and their causes of death are currently unknown, pending an autopsy.

Htown Ciara, one of Morr’s closest friends, confirmed her death on Instagram and thanked people for "all the prayers and calls regarding Mercedes." She also said the model’s "parents are asking that you respect the family."

She added: "We know everyone is concerned. We will update when all the information is confirmed.”

Morr had over 2 million followers on Instagram at the time of her passing, including celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

Mercedes Morr’s real name was Janae Gagnier.

Our thoughts are with Mercedes Morr’s family and friends during this difficult time.