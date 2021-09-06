Woman From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From Apparent Overdose Speaks Out

The Los Angeles comedy scene and beyond are reeling after comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead Sep. 3, after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice. Two other people who have not yet been named, also died from the tainted drugs. Comedian Kate Quigley, who was at the party in the Venice house, is hospitalized in critical condition. A fellow comedian shared her message to him on social media.
According to The New York Post, comedian Brian Redban shared a screenshot on Instagram of a Sept. 5 text exchange where Quigley wrote, “I’m alive. I’m not great. But I’m ok.”
TMZ reports, Fuquan Johnson, 42, reportedly overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine. The outlet also states that two others were pronounced dead at the scene. Comedian Kate Quigley, who lives next door to the house, remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Medical examiners are still determining what killed the three victims. Sources tell TMZ that all four attendees ingested the laced cocaine. Fentanyl,which is a controlled substance, is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine. The LAPD is investigating who supplied the doses of painkillers.
Our condolences go out to Fuquan Johnson’s friends, family and supporters.
