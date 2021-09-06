Woman From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From Apparent Overdose Speaks Out

The Los Angeles comedy scene and beyond are reeling after comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead Sep. 3, after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice. Two other people who have not yet been named, also died from the tainted drugs. Comedian Kate Quigley, who was at the party in the Venice house, is hospitalized in critical condition. A fellow comedian shared her message to him on social media.

According to The New York Post, comedian Brian Redban shared a screenshot on Instagram of a Sept. 5 text exchange where Quigley wrote, “I’m alive. I’m not great. But I’m ok.”



See below: