Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With His Girlfriend

Rapper Kodak Black (born Bill Kapri) is reportedly expecting his second child, according to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, who shared the news on Monday (Sept. 6).

TMZ reports that Kodak and his girlfriend real estate agent Maranda Johnson found out she was expecting in April and having a baby girl. The pair have been dating on and off after meeting in 2017.

In June 2021, Kodak was recognized by Broward County, Florida with Kodak Black Day being June 11 by Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, according to TMZ.

The rapper received the award at a charity basketball game in Coral Springs, which raised $5,000 for the Lippman Youth Shelter.

BET previously reported that the “Tunnel Vision” artist had made several contributions and donations over the last few years, including a years’ supply of diapers, socks, and underwear to the Jack & Jill Children’s Center. Kodak has also contributed $100,000 to the families of FBI agents who have passed away, including money for scholarships for the fallen agents’ children.

Kodak Black recently released his latest single “Before I Go” (feat. Rod Wave) in August 2021.

Kodak has a 6-year-old son, King, from a previous relationship.