Kodak Black Honored In Florida With His Own Day

Not only did Kodak Black celebrate another journey around the sun and a new EP, he now has his own day of recognition.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holeness awarded the 24-year-old, whose real name is Bill Kapri, with the proclamation of his birthday, last Friday (June 11) being recognized as Kodak Black Day in the rapper's hometown, according to TMZ.

Black received the award during a charity basketball game in Coral Springs, which raised $5,000 to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter. He noted how the honor means more to him than the music he has recorded, which has gone platinum.

“Every Year June 11th We Gone [sic] Have A Good Time And Do Something Special Within Our Community,” Black wrote on Instagram.