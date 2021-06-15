Kodak Black Honored In Florida With His Own Day

Not only did Kodak Black celebrate another journey around the sun and a new EP, he now has his own day of recognition.
Broward County Commissioner Dale Holeness awarded the 24-year-old, whose real name is Bill Kapri, with the proclamation of his birthday, last Friday (June 11) being recognized as Kodak Black Day in the rapper's hometown, according to TMZ.
Black received the award during a charity basketball game in Coral Springs, which raised $5,000 to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter. He noted how the honor means more to him than the music he has recorded, which has gone platinum.
“Every Year June 11th We Gone [sic] Have A Good Time And Do Something Special Within Our Community,” Black wrote on Instagram.
The proclamation lists some of the “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s accomplishments and charitable contributions over the last few years, including donating a years’ supply of diapers, socks and underwear to the Jack & Jill Children’s Center. There’s also citing of Kodak contributing $100,000 to the families of FBI agents who have passed away, including money for scholarships for the fallen agents’ children.
Black has had a rocky path over the last few years. He served half of a 46-month prison sentence for two counts of false statements placed on a firearm application. Due to his successful charity contributions, he was granted clemency by former president Donald Trump at the very end of his presidential term.
His offerings don't stop short of his charity work, as he gifted Cardi B a custom diamond necklace. The two Atlantic Record label mates both share the success of Cardi’s 2017, diamond-awarded single, “Bodak Yellow,” which samples the cadence from Kodak’s 2014 song, “No Flockin.”
