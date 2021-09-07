Michael K. Williams Went To Therapy After Filming ‘Lovecraft Country’

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6. While the world is mourning his death, interviews of the actor are resurfacing. One interview from February this year revealed the 54-year-old had to go into therapy after filming HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

In a Feb. 26 interview with Tamron Hall, Williams said after Lovecraft Country he took steps to understand himself more.

“I just started therapy, you know, and really taking that seriously and starting to unpack, like you said, the critic in my head and what and how that has affected my — my actions, my responses to certain situations, my relationships.It was a very new process for me,” Williams said.

Williams was promoting his supporting role in the film the Body Brokers, which is about a corrupt drug-treatment center in Los Angeles. He told Hall about addiction, “Drugs and alcohol are not the problems, they’re merely symptoms of the problem. And once those things go away, the real work begins, you know…working on all the character defects, the moral compass — the skewed moral compass.”

RELATED: 'The Wire’ Cast Reunites At ABFF Honors

Williams was found dead in the living room of his Brooklyn penthouse by his nephew, New York Post reports.

The Flatbush native was most famous for his role as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based TV series The Wire and as gangster Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

Watch the Michael K. Williams interview with Tamon Hall below: